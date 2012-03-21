FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MIDCAP-Indonesia Ciputra Development shows signs of peaking-technicals
March 21, 2012

MIDCAP-Indonesia Ciputra Development shows signs of peaking-technicals

Shares in Indonesian property firm Ciputra Development , which are up about 31 percent year-to-date, show signs of peaking.

The stock’s Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) has cut the signal line downwards, which is a bearish sign.

Its Relative Strength Index is at its 14-day low, which is a negative sign.

The stock price has fallen below the Parabolic SAR (Stop And Reverse) points, suggesting a potential reversal.

The stock currently trades below its 20-day exponential moving average and is down 1.4 percent.

For a technical chart: link.reuters.com/ryx27s

CONTEXT:

When a market is rising, SAR points are seen below the price action and a long position is signalled. When the rally stalls and prices begin to fall, SAR points will be plotted above the price action. At this point, the existing long position is exited and a new short position is established. (Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy; editing by Sunil Nair)

