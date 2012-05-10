FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MIDCAP-Indonesia's Ciputra Property leads on earnings upgrades
May 10, 2012 / 5:45 AM / in 5 years

MIDCAP-Indonesia's Ciputra Property leads on earnings upgrades

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Indonesia’s Ciputra Property emerges as a stand-out performer based on earnings upgrades among 81 companies in the country, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.

The data includes firms tracked by at least three analysts.

The property developer has an analyst revision model (ARM) score of 92 and analysts have raised EPS estimates on the company by 12.9 percent for the year ending 2012 over the past month.

The stock trades at 750 rupiah against its intrinsic value of 1,114 rupiah, as determined by StarMine.

All three analysts tracking the stock give it strong buy recommendations.

The stock is up 8.7 percent over the past month, while the broader index is down 0.60 percent for the same period, as of Wednesday’s close.

Another stock that ranks high on earnings upgrades is Surya Semesta with analysts raising EPS estimates by 10.5 percent over the past month.

CONTEXT:

StarMine’s Analyst Revision Model ranks stocks based on analysts’ revision of earnings and revenue estimates and changes in their ratings and usually gives additional weight to analysts who have been more accurate in the past. (Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy; editing by Sunil Nair)

