FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MIDCAP-Singapore's Cosco seen expensive; well above mean price target
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
March 15, 2012 / 7:11 AM / 6 years ago

MIDCAP-Singapore's Cosco seen expensive; well above mean price target

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Cosco Corp emerges as the most expensive of 116 stocks in Singapore tracked by at least three analysts, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.

The stock is trading at 1.45 times its mean price target of S$ 0.82.

The investment holding company scores badly on StarMine valuation metrics with a Value-Momentum score 6.

It also has a poor Earnings Quality score of 15.

Of the 21 analysts tracking the stock, 18 have strong sell or sell ratings while three rate it a hold.

Year-to-date the stock is up nearly 37 percent compared to a 14 percent rise in the benchmark index

CONTEXT:

StarMine’s Value-Momentum model provides a 1-100 percentile ranking of stocks and rates firms based on a combination of value and momentum metrics.

A high score on StarMine’s Earnings Quality model signals strong earnings sustainability over the next 12 months based on a company’s past operating performance. (Reporting by Rajesh Chandnani; editing by Sunil Nair)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.