REFILE-MIDCAP-CP Foods lags on earnings quality in Thai consumer staples

(Refiles to remove extraneous word from headline) Charoen Pokphand Foods scores the lowest on earnings quality among eight companies in Thailand’s consumer staples sector, tracked by at least three analysts, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.

The agro-business firm has a low Earnings Quality of 11 suggesting poor earnings sustainability. It also has a SmartHoldings score of 66.

The company’s operating margin lags the industry average by over 3 percent.

Charoen Pokphand has an Analyst Revision Model (ARM) score of 69.

Of 19 analysts tracking the stock, 16 recommend a strong buy or buy while three give it sell or strong sell ratings.

The stock price has declined nearly 10 percent over the past month, while the broader index is down just over 9 percent for the same period.

CONTEXT:

A low score on StarMine’s Earnings Quality model indicates poor earnings sustainability over the next 12 months based on a company’s past operating performance.

The StarMine SmartHoldings model is a global stock selection model that ranks stocks based on the expected future increase, or decrease in institutional ownership.

StarMine’s Analyst Revision Model ranks stocks based on analysts’ revision of earnings and revenue estimates and changes in their ratings and usually gives additional weight to analysts who have been more accurate in the past. (Reporting By Reshma Apte; Editing by Sunil Nair)