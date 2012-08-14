MIDCAP-CS Loxinfo leads Thai IT sector on valuations, earnings quality

CS Loxinfo emerges as the best performer on valuations and earnings quality among eight companies in the country’s IT sector, Thomson Reuters StarMine data shows.

The data includes firms tracked by at least three analysts.

The technology firm has Value-Momentum (Val-Mo) and earnings quality (EQ) scores of 100 and 97 respectively. Its EQ score has risen 27 points from 70 since Aug. 13, suggesting strong earnings sustainability.

CS Loxinfo also has a high SmartHolding score of 94, indicating a potential increase in institutional ownership.

Its Analyst Revision Model (ARM) score rose 12 points to 84 over the past month.

One of three analysts has raised EPS estimates on the company for 2012 by 1.6 percent, and one of two has increased EPS estimates for 2013 by 1.5 percent over the past month.

The company’s high Relative Valuation (RV) and Intrinsic Valuation (IV) scores of 89 and 84 respectively suggest the stock is cheaper as compared to its peers.

The stock is up nearly 35 percent year-to-date, while the broader index is up nearly 19 percent, as of Monday’s close.

CONTEXT:

StarMine’s Val-Mo model provides a 1-100 percentile ranking of stocks and rates stocks based on a combination of two value and momentum metrics.

A high score on StarMine’s Earnings Quality model signals strong earnings sustainability over the next 12 months based on a company’s past operating performance.

The StarMine SmartHoldings model is a global stock selection model that ranks stocks based on the expected future increase or decrease in institutional ownership.

StarMine’s Analyst Revision Model ranks stocks based on analysts’ revision of earnings and revenue estimates and changes in their ratings and usually gives additional weight to analysts who have been more accurate in the past.

StarMine’s Relative Valuation model combines six different ratios that measure a company’s valuation and then ranks it compared with all other stocks in the same region. (Reporting By Reshma Apte; Editing by Sunil Nair)