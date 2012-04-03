MIDCAP-Australia David Jones lags on analyst revisions in consumer discretionary

Australia’s David Jones emerges as the worst performer based on analyst revisions among 54 companies in the country’s consumer discretionary sector, tracked by at least three analysts, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.

The company has an Analyst Revision Model (ARM) score of 3, and analysts have lowered EPS estimates for the year ending July 2012 by 23.1 percent over the past month.

There have been four downgrades for the stock during the same period.

The department store chain also has below-average Value-Momentum and SmartHolding scores of 21 and 18 respectively.

The stock is down about 13.3 percent over the past month, while the broader index is up 1.2 percent for the same period.

Of the 15 analysts tracking the stock, 11 have strong sell or sell recommendations, three give it a hold and one has a buy rating.

CONTEXT:

On March 21, David Jones said full-year earnings could fall as much as 40 percent.

StarMine’s Analyst Revision Model ranks stocks based on analysts’ revision of earnings and revenue estimates and changes in their ratings and usually gives additional weight to analysts who have been more accurate in the past.

StarMine’s Val-Mo model provides a 1-100 percentile ranking of stocks and rates stocks based on a combination of two value and momentum metrics.

The StarMine SmartHoldings model is a global stock selection model that ranks stocks based on the expected future increase, or decrease in institutional ownership. (Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy; editing by Sunil Nair)