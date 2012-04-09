REFILE-MIDCAP-Singapore DBS Group Holdings sees spike in 5-day volume

(Changes day in second paragraph)
Shares in Singapore’s DBS Group Holdings have seen the biggest jump in 5-day average volume over its 30-day volume among FTSE Straits Times index components, Thomson Reuters data shows.
The stock’s 5-day average volume surged to nearly 13.19 million shares, more than twice its 30-day average volume of over 5.3 million shares. The data is based on Thursday’s close.
Technically, the stock has cut its 200-day exponential moving average downwards last week and is currently trading below it.
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence is negative and below the signal line.
Relative Strength Index is at a 14-day low, which is a negative sign.
The stock is down 0.37 percent on Monday, while the broader index is down 0.87 percent
On April 2, DBS Group said it plans to take over Indonesia’s Bank Danamon by paying S$9.1 billion ($7.23 billion).
$1 = 1.2590 Singapore dollars