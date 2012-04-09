FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-MIDCAP-Singapore DBS Group Holdings sees spike in 5-day volume
April 9, 2012 / 7:11 AM / in 6 years

REFILE-MIDCAP-Singapore DBS Group Holdings sees spike in 5-day volume

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Changes day in second paragraph)

Shares in Singapore’s DBS Group Holdings have seen the biggest jump in 5-day average volume over its 30-day volume among FTSE Straits Times index components, Thomson Reuters data shows.

The stock’s 5-day average volume surged to nearly 13.19 million shares, more than twice its 30-day average volume of over 5.3 million shares. The data is based on Thursday’s close.

Technically, the stock has cut its 200-day exponential moving average downwards last week and is currently trading below it.

The Moving Average Convergence Divergence is negative and below the signal line.

Relative Strength Index is at a 14-day low, which is a negative sign.

The stock is down 0.37 percent on Monday, while the broader index is down 0.87 percent

CONTEXT:

On April 2, DBS Group said it plans to take over Indonesia’s Bank Danamon by paying S$9.1 billion ($7.23 billion).

$1 = 1.2590 Singapore dollars Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy; editing by Sunil Nair

