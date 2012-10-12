FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MIDCAP-Singapore's DBS technicals suggest upside
October 12, 2012 / 4:50 AM / 5 years ago

MIDCAP-Singapore's DBS technicals suggest upside

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* For a technical chart: link.reuters.com/bun33t

Shares of DBS Group Holdings, which were down sharply over the past month, could reverse, technical charts suggest.

The stock faces strong support at its 200-day exponential moving average.

The Money Flow Index (MFI) indicator shows a bullish divergence as the indicator made higher lows, though the stock price made lower lows.

Relative Momentum Index (RMI) indicator is near 30 and a reading between 10 to 30 suggests the stock is oversold.

Stochastics oscillator %k line cutting above the %d line is a positive sign.

The stock is down 1.87 percent over the past week, largely in line with the broader index. (Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Sunil Nair)

