MIDCAP-Singapore's DBS technicals show end of uptrend
March 6, 2012 / 10:11 AM / 6 years ago

MIDCAP-Singapore's DBS technicals show end of uptrend

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Shares of Singapore lender DBS Group Holdings, up about 23 percent year-to-date, show signs of peaking.

The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) shows a bearish divergence, as the stock has seen higher highs, but MACD has seen lower highs, suggesting less upside momentum.

Its Relative Strength Index, a momentum oscillator, also shows a bearish divergence as it has set a new 14-day low while the stock has not.

Three black candlesticks occurred in the last three days. Although these candles were not big enough to create three black crows, this shows a steady downward pattern.

The Trend Intensity indicator, a proprietary Thomson Reuters technical signal, was at 40 on Monday. A reading above 40 is considered a trend mature zone. On Tuesday, the indicator fell to 39, suggesting the end of its uptrend.

For a technical chart: link.reuters.com/rux86s

CONTEXT:

Trend Intensity is a Thomson Reuters IFR Markets proprietary tool that identifies daily trends in financial markets by using geometrical averages of historical data. It is an intermediate-term statistical oscillator that indicates trend strength as well as potential reversal, formation or breakout points in a single indicator.

Three black crows is a bearish candlestick pattern used to predict the reversal of an uptrend. It consists of three consecutive long-bodied candlesticks that have closed lower than the previous day with each session’s open occurring within the body of the previous candle. (Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy; editing by Sunil Nair)

