MIDCAP-Delta Electronics leads Thai IT sector on valuations, analyst revisions

Delta Electronics emerges as a stand-out performer based on a combination of valuation and analyst revision scores among eight companies in Thailand’s information technology sector, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.

The data includes firms tracked by at least three analysts.

The technology firm has a Value-Momentum (Val-Mo) score of 99 and an Analyst Revision Model (ARM) score of 100.

The stock trades at just over half its intrinsic value of 42.91 baht, as determined by StarMine.

The company also has a SmartHoldings score of 96.

Six of 11 analysts tracking the stock give it strong buy or buy ratings, one rates it a hold, while four have a strong sell rating.

The stock is up over 2 percent year-to-date against a rise of over 13 percent for the benchmark index.

CONTEXT:

StarMine’s Val-Mo model provides a 1-100 percentile ranking of stocks and rates companies based on a combination of two value and momentum metrics.

On its Intrinsic Valuation model, StarMine adjusts for the usually optimistic bias in analysts’ EPS forecasts and then uses the resulting growth rate and dividends to determine the valuation.

The StarMine SmartHoldings model is a global stock selection model that ranks stocks based on the expected future increase, or decrease in institutional ownership. (Reporting By Reshma Apte; Editing by Sunil Nair)