MIDCAP-Dialog Group lags Malaysia industrials sector on valuations
July 20, 2012 / 7:07 AM / in 5 years

MIDCAP-Dialog Group lags Malaysia industrials sector on valuations

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dialog Group ranks the lowest on valuations among 23 companies in Malaysia’s industrial sector tracked by at least three analysts, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.

The company has a low Value-Momentum (Val-Mo) and Earnings Quality (EQ) scores of 13 and 16 respectively. The EQ score has dropped 37 points since its March 2012 filing.

Its net margin and free cashflow as a percentage of sales for 2011 beat its competitors by 7.7 percent and 12 percent respectively.

Of the 12 analysts tracking the stock, 11 recommend a strong buy or buy and one has a hold. They have revised EPS estimates for the company for 2012 upwards by an average of 23 percent over the past month.

The stock is up nearly 3 percent year-to-date, while the broader index is up nearly 7.5 percent for the same period.

Three other companies in the sector with low Val-Mo are Malaysia Marine & Heavy Engineering, Malaysian Bulk Carriers, Malaysian Resources Corp with scores of 14 each.

CONTEXT:

StarMine’s Val-Mo model provides a 1-100 percentile ranking of stocks and rates companies based on a combination of two value and momentum metrics.

A low score on StarMine’s Earnings Quality model signals poor earningssustainability over the next 12 months based on a company’s past operating performance. (Reporting By Reshma Apte; Editing by Sunil Nair)

