MIDCAP-Diamond Rooofing most attractive in Thai materials sector
March 22, 2012 / 7:02 AM / 6 years ago

MIDCAP-Diamond Rooofing most attractive in Thai materials sector

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Thailand’s Diamond Roofing Tiles looks the most attractive among eight stocks in the country’s materials sector, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.

The data covers stocks tracked by at least three analysts.

The stock has a high Value-Momentum score of 91 and currently trades at half its intrinsic value of 11.89 baht.

The tile manufacturer also offers the highest dividend yield of 6.1 percent.

Year-to-date, it has risen over 4 percent compared to a near-18 percent rise in the benchmark index.

Of the five analysts tracking the stock three have strong buy or buy ratings and two give it a hold.

CONTEXT:

StarMine’s Val-Mo model provides a 1-100 percentile ranking of stocks and rates stocks based on a combination of two value and momentum metrics. (Reporting by Rajesh Chandnani; editing by Sunil Nair)

