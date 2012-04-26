FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MIDCAP-Malaysia's Digi.com could see further upside-technicals
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
April 26, 2012 / 7:40 AM / 5 years ago

MIDCAP-Malaysia's Digi.com could see further upside-technicals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* For a technical outlook: link.reuters.com/qug87s

Shares of Malaysia’s Digi.com, which were stuck in a narrow range over the past two months, forming a Bollinger band squeeze, seem to have made an upside breakout with the price surge this week, technicals suggest.

Its Moving Average Convergence Divergence has entered the positive zone and is above the signal line.

The Relative Strength Index is at a 14-day high, which is a bullish sign.

The stock is up 1 percent over the past month, while the broader index is down 0.41 percent as of Wednesday’s close. (Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy; editing by Sunil Nair)

