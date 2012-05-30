MIDCAP-Philippine DMCI could fall further-technicals

* For a technical outlook: r.reuters.com/fyc58s

Shares of industrial conglomerate DMCI Holdings, which have lost nearly 6 percent in value over the past month, look set for a further downside, technical charts suggest.

The stock price has slipped below its 50-day Simple Moving Average on Wednesday, a negative sign.

Its Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) is below the signal line and entered the negative zone.

The RSI is at its 14-day low, which is also bearish.

The stock had lost 3.9 percent in the past week, and underperformed the broader index that gained 2.3 percent over the same period.