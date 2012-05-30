FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MIDCAP-Philippine DMCI could fall further-technicals
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
BUSINESS
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
May 30, 2012 / 7:41 AM / 5 years ago

MIDCAP-Philippine DMCI could fall further-technicals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* For a technical outlook: r.reuters.com/fyc58s

Shares of industrial conglomerate DMCI Holdings, which have lost nearly 6 percent in value over the past month, look set for a further downside, technical charts suggest.

The stock price has slipped below its 50-day Simple Moving Average on Wednesday, a negative sign.

Its Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) is below the signal line and entered the negative zone.

The RSI is at its 14-day low, which is also bearish.

The stock had lost 3.9 percent in the past week, and underperformed the broader index that gained 2.3 percent over the same period. (Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.