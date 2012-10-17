FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MIDCAP-Singapore's Dukang Distillers could reverse-technicals
October 17, 2012 / 6:31 AM / 5 years ago

MIDCAP-Singapore's Dukang Distillers could reverse-technicals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* For a technical chart: link.reuters.com/xaj43t

Shares of Dukang Distillers Holdings, which saw a sharp rise over the past month, could reverse, technical charts suggess.

The beverage firm’s shares face strong resistance at its 200-day exponential moving average. It formed a Doji candlestick pattern on Tuesday, which suggests a potential reversal.

The RSI has fallen below 70 from a topping formation and is bearish.

The Money Flow Index (MFI) is at 89. A reading above 80 suggests an overbought zone.

The stock is up more than 21 percent over the past month, while the broader index is up nearly 2 percent, based on Tuesday’s close.

CONTEXT:

A Doji forms when a stock’s opening and closing price are equal or close to each other, and it signals the market is indecisive. (Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Sunil Nair)

