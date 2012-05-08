FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MIDCAP-Malaysia's Evergreen stands out on valuations, analyst revisions
#Basic Materials
May 8, 2012 / 8:32 AM / 5 years ago

MIDCAP-Malaysia's Evergreen stands out on valuations, analyst revisions

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Evergreen Fibreboard leads among 11 companies in Malaysia’s materials sector based on a combination of valuation metrics and analyst revision scores, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.

The data covers firms tracked by at least three analysts.

The paper products firm has a Value-Momentum (Val-Mo) score of 97 and an analyst revision model (ARM) score of 90.

The company also has a SmartHoldings score of 74.

The stock is trading at just over one-third its intrinsic value of 2.57 ringgit, as pegged by StarMine.

Of the three analysts tracking the stock one gives it a strong buy rating while two recommend a hold.

The stock is down nearly 3 percent year-to-date against a rise of 3.5 percent for the benchmark index.

CONTEXT:

StarMine’s Val-Mo model provides a 1-100 percentile ranking of stocks and rates companies based on a combination of two value and momentum metrics.

The StarMine SmartHoldings model is a global stock selection model that ranks stocks based on the expected future increase, or decrease in institutional ownership. (Reporting by Reshma Apte; editing by Sunil Nair)

