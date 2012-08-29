FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MIDCAP-Australia Evolution Mining may beat FY earnings f'cast-StarMine
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
August 29, 2012 / 5:45 AM / in 5 years

MIDCAP-Australia Evolution Mining may beat FY earnings f'cast-StarMine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Evolution Mining is likely to beat consensus earnings estimates for the year ending June 2012 by the widest margin among 49 firms in Australia’s materials sector.

The data includes firms tracked by at least five analysts.

The firm, which is due to report full-year earnings on Aug. 30, shows the biggest predicted surprise of 15.4 percent.

While analysts’ mean earnings per share estimate for Evolution stands at A$0.115, the StarMine SmartEstimate is A$0.133.

Smart Estimates place more emphasis on projections from the most accurate analysts. In most cases, the mean estimate tends to get closer to the SmartEstimate as reporting day approaches, but this has not been so in the case of Evolution, suggesting that actual results will most likely surprise on the upside.

The stock is up more than 6 percent over the past month, while the broader index is 3.6 percent, as of Tuesday’s close. (Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.