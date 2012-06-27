FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MIDCAP-Singapore's Ezion Holdings could rise further-technicals
#Energy
June 27, 2012 / 7:46 AM / 5 years ago

MIDCAP-Singapore's Ezion Holdings could rise further-technicals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* For a technical outlook: link.reuters.com/myp98s

June 27 (Reuters) - Shares of Ezion Holdings, up more than 3 percent on Wednesday, could rise further, technical charts suggest.

The stock’s 20-day exponential moving average has cut its 50-day exponential moving average upwards this week, a positive sign.

The Moving Average Convergence Divergence is bullish as it is trading above the signal line.

The On Balance Volume indicator making a higher high, along with the stock price, suggests a positive trend.

The stock is up nearly 18 percent over the past month, while the broader index is up over 1 for the same period, as of Wednesday’s close. (Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy;Editing by Sunil Nair)

