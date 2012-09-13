FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MIDCAP-Australia's Fairfax Media CDS spreads widens sharply
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
September 13, 2012 / 6:16 AM / 5 years ago

MIDCAP-Australia's Fairfax Media CDS spreads widens sharply

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The spread on credit default swaps (CDS) of Fairfax Media Ltd widened the most among 76 actively traded CDS in the country, data from Thomson Reuters Credit Views showed.

A widening CDS spread indicates a drop in credit worthiness of a company and growing investor scepticism over its ability to service debt.

Fairfax Media’s 5-year CDS spread stood at 692.435 basis points on Wednesday, having deteriorated by 71.7 percent in a month.

The deterioration comes as the Australian publisher slashed the value of its newspaper tiles by almost $3 billion last month, as it posted a steep fall in profit and said it saw no early turnaround in the worst advertising conditions in more than 30 years.

The stock is down 11.4 percent over the past month, as of Wednesday’s close, while the broader index gained 1.87 percent for the same period. (Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.