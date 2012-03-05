MIDCAP-Philippine Filinvest stands tall on valuations

Filinvest Land emerges as a stand-out stock on valuation metrics among 40 companies in the Philippines, Thomson Reuters StarMine data shows.

The data covers firms tracked by at least three analysts.

The property developer has a Value Momentum (Val-Mo) score of 99.

StarMine pegs the firm’s intrinsic value at 3.35 pesos, nearly thrice its current price of 1.22 peso.

The company has an Analyst Revison Model score of 80 and analysts have raised EBITDA (operating income before depreciation and amortisation) estimates for the year ending 2012 by 6 percent over the last month.

It also has a high SmartHoldings score of 90, suggesting potential increase in institutional ownership.

The stock is up about 23 percent year-to-date while the broader index is up nearly 15 percent for the same period.

Six out of eight analysts tracking the stock give it strong buy or buy ratings while two have a hold.

Another stock that ranks highly on Val-Mo is Manila Water with a score of 97.

CONTEXT:

StarMine’s Val-Mo model provides a 1-100 percentile ranking of stocks and rates stocks based on a combination of two value and momentum metrics.

StarMine’s Analyst Revision Model ranks stocks based on analysts’ revision of earnings and revenue estimates and changes in their ratings and usually gives additional weight to analysts who have been more accurate in the past .

The StarMine SmartHoldings model is a global stock selection model that ranks stocks based on the expected future increase, or decrease in institutional ownership. (Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy; editing by Sunil Nair)