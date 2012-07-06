MIDCAP-Philippine First Gen could reverse - technicals

* For a graphic, click: link.reuters.com/pub39s

Shares of First Gen Corp, which are up more than 20 percent this year, could reverse, technical charts suggest.

The Commodity Channel Index (CCI) oscillator shows a bearish divergence as the stock has recorded higher highs and CCI has formed lower highs, which suggest less upside momentum.

The Moving Average has cut the signal line downwards which is bearish.

The Trend Intensity indicator, a proprietary Thomson Reuters technical signal, stood at 46 on Friday. A reading above 40 is considered a trend-mature zone.

The stock is up 13.63 percent over the past month, while the broader index is up 9 percent for the same period as of Thursday’s close. (Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)