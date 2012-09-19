MIDCAP-FKP Property Group lags Aussie financials on analyst revisions

Australia’s FKP Property Group lags on analyst revisions among 47 companies in the country’s financials sector tracked by at least three analysts, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.

The property developer has Analyst Revision (ARM) and SmartHolding (SH) scores of 3 and 5 respectively, the lowest in the sector. The low SH score suggests a potential decline in institutional ownership.

The firm’s net margin for for 2012 lags the industry average by nearly 215 percent. Its free cash flow declined nearly 33 percent to A$41 million between June 2011 and June 2012. Its net income declined A$391 million to a loss of A$363 million during the same period.

Five of six analysts have cut their EPS estimates on the firm for 2013 and 2014 by an average of 38.3 percent and 42.5 percent respectively since Aug. 29.

All five analysts tracking the stock have a ‘hold’ rating.

The stock is down over 30 percent year-to-date, while the broader index gained 7.46 percent during the same period, as of Wednesday’s close.

CONTEXT:

StarMine’s Analyst Revision Model ranks stocks based on analysts’ revision of earnings and revenue estimates and changes in their ratings and usually gives additional weight to analysts who have been more accurate in the past.

StarMine’s SmartHoldings model is a global stock selection model that ranks stocks based on expected future increase or decrease in institutional ownership. (Reporting By Reshma Apte; Editing by Sunil Nair)