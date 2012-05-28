MIDCAP-Singapore's Fraser and Neave could reverse-technicals

* For a technical outlook: link.reuters.com/fys48s

Shares of Singapore’s Fraser and Neave which are down about 6 percent over the last month, could reverse, technical charts suggest.

The stock found support at its 200-day exponential moving average last week.

It formed a Doji candlestick pattern on Friday.

Its Stochastics oscillator %K line has cut the %D line near upwards the oversold zone, a positive sign.

The stock is up nearly 1 percent over the past week, while the broader index is down marginally over the same period, as of Friday’s close. (Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Sunil Nair)