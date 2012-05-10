MIDCAP-Genting Singapore could fall further-technicals

* For a technical outlook: link.reuters.com/nah28s

Shares of Genting Singapore, down more than 3 percent over the past week, look set for a further downside, technicals suggest.

The Moving Average Convergence Divergence(MACD) shows a bearish divergence as the stock price formed higher highs, and MACD formed lower highs.

The stock slipped below its 50-day and 200-day exponential moving averages on Thursday, which is a negative sign.

Relative Strength Index (RSI), at its 14-day low, is bearish.

The stock is up 1.5 percent over the past month, while the broader index is down 2 percent for the same period, as of Wednesday’s close. (Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy; editing by Sunil Nair)