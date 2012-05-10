FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MIDCAP-Genting Singapore could fall further-technicals
Sections
Featured
Deadly wildfires rage on
California
Deadly wildfires rage on
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
May 10, 2012 / 6:16 AM / 5 years ago

MIDCAP-Genting Singapore could fall further-technicals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* For a technical outlook: link.reuters.com/nah28s

Shares of Genting Singapore, down more than 3 percent over the past week, look set for a further downside, technicals suggest.

The Moving Average Convergence Divergence(MACD) shows a bearish divergence as the stock price formed higher highs, and MACD formed lower highs.

The stock slipped below its 50-day and 200-day exponential moving averages on Thursday, which is a negative sign.

Relative Strength Index (RSI), at its 14-day low, is bearish.

The stock is up 1.5 percent over the past month, while the broader index is down 2 percent for the same period, as of Wednesday’s close. (Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy; editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.