MIDCAP-Genting Singapore lags consumer discretionary sector on valuations

Genting Singapore ranks the lowest on valuations among nine companies in the city-state’s consumer discretionary sector tracked by at least three analysts, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.

The resort operator has a low Value-Momentum (Val-Mo) score of 6 and its Earnings Quality (EQ) score has declined 10 points to 34 since its March filing.

The company’s net margin for 2011 beat its competitors by 15.9 percent and its Forward 12 month Price-to-EPS ratio exceeded that of its peers by 11 percent.

Of 23 analysts tracking the stock, 13 recommend a strong buy or buy, nine have a hold and one gives it a sell rating.

The stock is down over 28 percent over the past year, while the broader index is down just over 2 percent for the same period.

Another company in the sector with a low Val-Mo is Raffles Education Corp Ltd with a score of 10.

CONTEXT:

StarMine’s Val-Mo model provides a 1-100 percentile ranking of stocks and rates companies based on a combination of two value and momentum metrics.

A low score on StarMine’s Earnings Quality model signals poor earnings sustainability over the next 12 months based on a company’s past operating performance. (Reporting By Reshma Apte; Editing by Sunil Nair)