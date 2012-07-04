MIDCAP-Thailand's GFPT lags on analyst revisions

Thailand’s GFPT PCL ranks the lowest on analyst revisions among nine companies in the country’s consumer staples sector tracked by at least three analysts, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.

The chicken exporter has an Analyst Revision Model (ARM) score of 21, the lowest in the sector. This score has declined by 22 points in the last 30 days and analysts have lowered the company’s EPS estimate by nearly 2 percent during the same period.

After the first-quarter filing by the firm, its earnings quality (EQ) was also revised down by two points to 69, a fall of 6 points since December.

Of the seven analysts tracking the stock, five recommend a “strong buy” or “buy” and two rate it at “hold”.

The stock has declined 14.55 percent over the past year, while the broader index has gained more than 15 percent during same period.

CONTEXT:

StarMine’s ARM ranks stocks based on analysts’ revision of earnings and revenue estimates and changes in their ratings and usually gives additional weight to analysts who have been more accurate in the past.

StarMine’s Earnings Quality model ranks stocks on their earnings sustainability over the next 12 months based on the company’s past operating performance.

The StarMine SmartHoldings model is a global stock selection model that ranks stocks based on the expected future increase, or decrease in institutional ownership. (Reporting By Reshma Apte; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)