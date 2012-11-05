FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MIDCAP-Indonesia's Global Mediacom could reverse-technicals
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Broadcasting
November 5, 2012 / 5:05 AM / in 5 years

MIDCAP-Indonesia's Global Mediacom could reverse-technicals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* For a technical chart: link.reuters.com/var73t

Shares of Global Mediacom which are up 30 percent over the past three months, could reverse, technical charts suggest.

Trend Intensity (TI), a proprietary Thomson Reuters technical indicator, is falling, suggesting an end of the media company’s prolonged uptrend.

A market is trending -- bullishly or bearishly -- when Trend Intensity is advancing. A trend is over when the signal declines. Also its TI reading of 40 suggests a trend-mature zone.

MACD is bearish as it is trading below the signal line. Also, RSI is at its 14-day low, which is a negative sign.

The stock is up nearly 7 percent over the past month, while the broader index has gained 2 percent in the same period, based on Friday’s close. (Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Jijo Jacob)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.