MIDCAP-Indonesia's Global Mediacom could reverse-technicals

Shares of Global Mediacom which are up 30 percent over the past three months, could reverse, technical charts suggest.

Trend Intensity (TI), a proprietary Thomson Reuters technical indicator, is falling, suggesting an end of the media company’s prolonged uptrend.

A market is trending -- bullishly or bearishly -- when Trend Intensity is advancing. A trend is over when the signal declines. Also its TI reading of 40 suggests a trend-mature zone.

MACD is bearish as it is trading below the signal line. Also, RSI is at its 14-day low, which is a negative sign.

The stock is up nearly 7 percent over the past month, while the broader index has gained 2 percent in the same period, based on Friday’s close. (Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Jijo Jacob)