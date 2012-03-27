FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MIDCAP-Philippine Globe Telecom could see more downside-technicals
March 27, 2012 / 7:10 AM / in 6 years

MIDCAP-Philippine Globe Telecom could see more downside-technicals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Shares in Philippine’s Globe Telecom could see a further downside, technicals suggest.

The stock cut its 50-day Exponential Moving Average downwards last week, and is currently below it.

Moving Average Convergence Divergence is in the negative zone and below the signal line.

The stock has also formed a descending triangle pattern and has cut the horizontal support line downwards. The descending triangle is a bearish formation that usually forms during a downtrend as a continuation pattern.

The stock is down more than 6 percent over the week while the broader index is down nearly 2 percent for the same period.

For a technical chart: link.reuters.com/wyr37s

Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy; editing by Sunil Nair

