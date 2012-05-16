FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MIDCAP-Philippine Globe Telecom could fall further-technicals
May 16, 2012 / 9:16 AM / 5 years ago

MIDCAP-Philippine Globe Telecom could fall further-technicals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* For a technical outlook: link.reuters.com/tad38s

Shares of Globe Telecom, which are down more than 7 percent over the past month, could fall further, technicals suggest.

The Philippine telecom service provider’s stock slipped below its 200-day Simple Moving Average this week, which is a bearish sign.

Trend Intensity, a proprietary Thomson Reuters technical signal, suggests a new downtrend for Globe Telecom shares. The indicator made higher lows and moved up to 19 on Wednesday.

A low level of Trend Intensity in the 10s indicates a sideways market until a series of higher lows form and signal the potential formation of a new trend.

The Moving Average Convergence Divergence is negative and below the signal line.

The stock is down 5 percent over the past week, as of Tuesday’s close, in line with the broader index. (Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy; editing by Sunil Nair)

