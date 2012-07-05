MIDCAP-Philippine Globe Telecom leads on dividend yields

Globe Telecom offers the highest dividend yield among 39 stocks in the Philippines tracked by at least three analysts, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.

Currently, Globe Telecom offers a dividend yield of 8.3, while the second best company in the list is Aboitiz Power with a dividend yield of 3.8.

Globe’s forward 12-month dividend cover is at 3.7, according to StarMine.

Dividend cover is a measure of a company’s ability to pay its expected dividends out of the estimated cash flow.

Globe’s forward 12-month EV/EBITDA is 5.4 against the peer average of 8.1.

It has high scores of 76 and 87 in earnings quality and SmartHoldings models respectively.

The stock is up 12 percent over the past month, while the broader index is up 9.5 percent for the same period based on Wednesday’s close.

CONTEXT:

A high score on StarMine’s Earnings Quality model signals strong earnings sustainability over the next 12 months based on the company’s past operating performance.

The StarMine SmartHoldings model is a global stock selection model that ranks stocks based on the expected future increase or decrease in institutional ownership. (Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)