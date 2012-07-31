MIDCAP-Philippine Globe Telecom could see more falls-technicals

* For a technical outlook: link.reuters.com/fec79s
Shares of Globe Telecom, which are down more than 3 percent on Tuesday could fall further, technical charts suggest.
The stock has cut below its 20-day exponential moving average, a negative sign.
The Money Flow Index shows a bearish divergence as the indicator made a lower high, though the stock price made a higher high
The RSI is at a 14-day low, which is bearish.
The stock is up 6.3 percent over the past month, while the broader index is up marginally, as of Monday’s close. (Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Sunil Nair)