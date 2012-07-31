FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MIDCAP-Philippine Globe Telecom could see more falls-technicals
July 31, 2012 / 7:46 AM / 5 years ago

MIDCAP-Philippine Globe Telecom could see more falls-technicals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* For a technical outlook: link.reuters.com/fec79s

Shares of Globe Telecom, which are down more than 3 percent on Tuesday could fall further, technical charts suggest.

The stock has cut below its 20-day exponential moving average, a negative sign.

The Money Flow Index shows a bearish divergence as the indicator made a lower high, though the stock price made a higher high

The RSI is at a 14-day low, which is bearish.

The stock is up 6.3 percent over the past month, while the broader index is up marginally, as of Monday’s close. (Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Sunil Nair)

