MIDCAP-Philippine GMA Holdings looks expensive on valuations
#Credit Markets
June 28, 2012 / 6:46 AM / in 5 years

MIDCAP-Philippine GMA Holdings looks expensive on valuations

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

GMA Holdings looks the most expensive among 39 companies in the Philippines, tracked by at least three analysts, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.

The company’s forward 12M P/E of 20.8 is twice its 10-year median of 10.4.

It has a low Intrinsic Valuation (IV) score of 9 and the stock trades at 10.58 pesos, against the intrinsic value of 7.09 pesos, as determined by StarMine. The lower the IV score, the more expensive the stock.

Its low Earnings Quality score of 12 suggests poor earnings sustainability.

Its also fares badly on the SmartHoldings Model with a score of 20, suggesting a potential decrease in institutional ownership.

Two out of three analysts tracking the stock give it strong sell recommendations while one has a hold.

The stock is up over 57 percent year-to-date, while the broader index is up more than 20 percent for the same period, as of Wednesday’s close.

CONTEXT:

On its Intrinsic Valuation model, StarMine adjusts for the usually optimistic bias in analysts’ EPS forecasts and uses the resulting growth rate and dividends to determine the valuation.

The StarMine SmartHoldings model is a global stock selection model that ranks stocks based on the expected future increase or decrease in institutional ownership.

A low score on StarMine’s Earnings Quality model signals poor earnings sustainability over the next 12 months based on a company’s past operating performance. (Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Sunil Nair)

