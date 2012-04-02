FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MIDCAP-GMM Grammy seen most expensive in Thai consumer discretionary
#Credit Markets
April 2, 2012 / 8:01 AM / 6 years ago

MIDCAP-GMM Grammy seen most expensive in Thai consumer discretionary

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Thailand’s GMM Grammy Pcl looks the most expensive among 15 stocks in the country’s consumer discretionary sector tracked by at least three analysts, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.

At current levels of 20 baht, the stock trades 34 percent higher than its intrinsic value of 14.93 baht as calculated by StarMine.

The entertainment company also scores badly on StarMine’s valuation metrics with a Value-Momentum (Val-Mo) score of 15.

It also trades above its mean price target of 17.28 baht.

Of the three analysts tracking the stock two have a hold recommendation and one has a strong sell.

Year-to-date, the stock is up over 11 percent against the benchmark index which is up nearly 17 percent.

CONTEXT:

StarMine’s Val-Mo model provides a 1-100 percentile ranking of stocks and rates stocks based on a combination of two value and momentum metrics.

On its Intrinsic Valuation model, StarMine adjusts for the usually optimistic bias in analysts’ EPS forecasts and uses the resulting growth rate and dividends to determine the valuation. (Reporting by Rajesh Chandnani; editing by Sunil Nair)

