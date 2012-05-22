MIDCAP-Singapore Golden Agri seen attractive on valuations in consumer staples

Golden Agri-Resources scores high on valuations among 15 stocks in Singapore’s consumer staples sector, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.

The data includes companies tracked by at least three analysts.

The plantation firm has a Value-Momentum score of 93. Its Forward 12M P/E is 8.9 compared to its peer average of 11.9.

While 11 out of 15 companies in the consumer staples sector have seen a drop in ARM scores over the past month, Golden Agri and Indofood Agri Resources have seen a significant improvement.

Golden Agri’s ARM score moved up to 80 from 52 over the past month, suggesting analysts are more bullish about the stock.

Its SmartHolding score of 97 suggests potential increase in institutional ownership.

The stock is down nearly 15 percent over the past month, while the broader index is down nearly 7 percent for the same period, as of Monday’s close.

CONTEXT:

StarMine’s Val-Mo model provides a 1-100 percentile ranking of stocks and rates companies based on a combination of value and momentum metrics.

The StarMine SmartHoldings model is a global stock selection model that ranks stocks based on the expected future increase or decrease in institutional ownership.

StarMine’s Analyst Revision Model ranks stocks based on analysts’ revision of earnings and revenue estimates and changes in their ratings and usually gives additional weight to analysts who have been more accurate in the past. (Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Sunil Nair)