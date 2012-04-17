FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MIDCAP-Indonesia's Gozco Plantations leads on earnings upgrades
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
April 17, 2012 / 5:55 AM / in 5 years

MIDCAP-Indonesia's Gozco Plantations leads on earnings upgrades

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Indonesia’s Gozco Plantations tops the list of analysts’ EPS upgrades among 80 companies in the country tracked by at least three analysts, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.

Over the past month, analysts have raised earnings per share estimates on the firm by 7.3 percent for the year ending 2012.

The planter trades at 360 rupiah, which is less than half its intrinsic value of 848.8 rupiah, as determined by StarMine.

The company has a high SmartHoldings score of 89, suggesting potential increase in institutional ownership. It also has a Value-Momentum (Val-Mo) score of 74.

Two of the three analysts tracking the stock give it buy recommendations while one has a hold.

The stock is up nearly 38 percent year-to-date outpacing the 12.4 percent rise in its sectoral Jakarta SE Agriculture Index .

CONTEXT:

The StarMine SmartHoldings model is a global stock selection model that ranks stocks based on the expected future increase or decrease in institutional ownership.

StarMine’s Val-Mo model provides a 1-100 percentile ranking of stocks and rates stocks based on a combination of two value and momentum metrics. (Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy; editing by Sunil Nair)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.