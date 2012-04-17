MIDCAP-Indonesia's Gozco Plantations leads on earnings upgrades

Indonesia’s Gozco Plantations tops the list of analysts’ EPS upgrades among 80 companies in the country tracked by at least three analysts, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.

Over the past month, analysts have raised earnings per share estimates on the firm by 7.3 percent for the year ending 2012.

The planter trades at 360 rupiah, which is less than half its intrinsic value of 848.8 rupiah, as determined by StarMine.

The company has a high SmartHoldings score of 89, suggesting potential increase in institutional ownership. It also has a Value-Momentum (Val-Mo) score of 74.

Two of the three analysts tracking the stock give it buy recommendations while one has a hold.

The stock is up nearly 38 percent year-to-date outpacing the 12.4 percent rise in its sectoral Jakarta SE Agriculture Index .

CONTEXT:

The StarMine SmartHoldings model is a global stock selection model that ranks stocks based on the expected future increase or decrease in institutional ownership.

StarMine’s Val-Mo model provides a 1-100 percentile ranking of stocks and rates stocks based on a combination of two value and momentum metrics. (Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy; editing by Sunil Nair)