MIDCAP-Gozco Plantations lags Indonesia consumer staples on analyst revisions

Gozco Plantations lags on analyst revisions among 17 companies in Indonesia’s consumer staples sector, tracked by at least three analysts, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.

The company’s Analyst Revision Model score of 5 is the worst in the sector, having declined from 58 a month ago.

Analysts have cut EPS estimates on the firm for the year ending 2012 by 5.6 percent over the past month.

The firm also has below-average Earnings Quality and SmartHolding scores of 32 and 43 respectively.

The stock is down 3.57 percent over the past month, while the broader index is down 1 percent for the same period, as of Thursday’s close.

Out of the three analysts tracking the stock, two give it hold ratings and one has a buy. CONTEXT:

StarMine’s Analyst Revision Model ranks stocks based on analysts’ revision of earnings and revenue estimates and changes in their ratings and usually gives additional weight to analysts who have been more accurate in the past.

StarMine’s SmartHoldings model is a global stock selection model that ranks stocks based on expected future increase or decrease in institutional ownership.

A low Earnings Quality score indicates poor earnings sustainability over the next 12 months based on a company’s past operating performance. (Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy ;Editing by Sunil Nair)