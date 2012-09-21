MIDCAP-Grange Resources lags Aussie materials sector on analyst revisions

Australia’s Grange Resources Ltd lags on analyst revisions among 79 companies in the country’s materials sector tracked by at least three analysts, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.

The iron ore producer has an Analyst Revision Model (ARM) score of 1, the lowest in the sector, and a low SmartHoldings (SH) score of 27. The low SH score suggests a potential decline in institutional ownership.

The firm’s free cash flow declined 25 percent to A$63 million between June 2011 and June 2012. Its net income also declined 5.17 percent during the same period.

Five of six analysts tracking the stock have cut their EPS estimates for 2012 by an average of 14 percent since Aug. 31. Four of five analysts have also cut their estimates for 2013 by an average of 24.9 percent since Aug. 31.

Of the six analysts tracking the stock, two give it a ‘strong buy’ or ‘buy’ rating, three recommend a ‘hold’ and one has a ‘sell’ rating.

The stock is down over 48 percent year-to-date, while the broader index is up 7.51 percent for the same period, as of Thursday’s close.

CONTEXT:

StarMine’s Analyst Revision Model ranks stocks based on analysts’ revision of earnings and revenue estimates and changes in their ratings and usually gives additional weight to analysts who have been more accurate in the past.

StarMine’s SmartHoldings model is a global stock selection model that ranks stocks based on expected future increase or decrease in institutional ownership. (Reporting by Reshma Apte; Editing by Sunil Nair)