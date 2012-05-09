FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MIDCAP-Gunkul Engg lags on earnings quality in Thai industrials
May 9, 2012 / 7:51 AM / 5 years ago

MIDCAP-Gunkul Engg lags on earnings quality in Thai industrials

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Gunkul Engineering scores poorly on earnings quality among 13 companies in Thailand’s industrials sector, tracked by at least three analysts, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.

The company has a low Earnings Quality score of 3, suggesting poor earnings sustainability.

It also has low Analyst Revision and Value-Momentum scores of 27 and 28 respectively.

The company’s net margins lagged the industry median by half for 2011.

Its Forward 12-month EV/EBITDA is 3.4, and at a 115 percent premium to its peer average of 1.6.

The stock is down 0.6 percent over the past week, while the broader index is up more than 1.5 percent.

CONTEXT:

A low score on StarMine’s Earnings Quality model indicates poor earnings sustainability over the next 12 months based on a company’s past operating performance.

StarMine’s Analyst Revision Model ranks stocks based on analysts’ revision of earnings and revenue estimates and changes in their ratings and usually gives additional weight to analysts who have been more accurate in the past.

StarMine’s Val-Mo model provides a 1-100 percentile ranking of stocks and rates companies based on a combination of two value and momentum metrics. (Reporting By Reshma Apte; editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
