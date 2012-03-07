FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MIDCAP-Vietnam's HAGL seen expensive on valuations
March 7, 2012 / 9:32 AM / in 6 years

MIDCAP-Vietnam's HAGL seen expensive on valuations

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Vietnam’s HAGL Jsc looks expensive at current levels in terms of valuations among 12 stocks in the country tracked by at least two analysts, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.

The stock trades at 1.38 times its intrinsic value of 23,785 Vietnam dong, as calculated by StarMine.

The real-estate developer also scores badly on StarMine’s valuation metrics, with a Value-Momentum score of 12.

It also has a poor Earnings Quality score of 11.

Year-to-date, the stock is up nearly 69 percent compared to the benchmark index which is up 26 percent.

CONTEXT:

StarMine’s Valuation-Momentum (Val-Mo) model provides a 1-100 percentile ranking of stocks and rates companies based on a combination of two value and momentum metrics.

On its Intrinsic Valuation model, StarMine adjusts for the usually optimistic bias in analysts’ EPS forecasts and then uses the resulting growth rate and dividends to determine the valuation.

A high score on StarMine’s Earnings Quality model signals strong earnings sustainability over the next 12 months based on the company’s past operating performance. (Reporting by Rajesh Chandnani; editing by Sunil Nair)

