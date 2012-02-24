FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MIDCAP-Harum Energy technicals suggest end of uptrend
#Energy
February 24, 2012

MIDCAP-Harum Energy technicals suggest end of uptrend

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Shares in Indonesian coal miner Harum Energy look set to reverse after a prolonged uptrend, technicals suggest.

On Thursday, the stock failed to reach its upper Bollinger band.

The Commodity Channel Index (CCI) oscillator shows a bearish divergence as the stock has recorded higher highs and CCI has formed lower highs, which suggest less upside momentum.

The Stochastics K line has cut the D line, which is a negative sign.

The stock is currently up 1.16 percent. Year-to-date it has gained over 25 percent, while the broader index is up 3.5 percent for the corresponding period.

For a technical chart: link.reuters.com/sup76s (Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Sunil Nair)

