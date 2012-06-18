FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MIDCAP-Singapore's Ho Bee looks set to reverse-technicals
June 18, 2012 / 6:11 AM / 5 years ago

MIDCAP-Singapore's Ho Bee looks set to reverse-technicals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* For a technical outlook: link.reuters.com/bez78s Shares of Ho Bee Investment, which fell sharply since May this year, look set to reverse, technical charts suggest.

The Trend Intensity (TI) indicator has declined to 36 from a reading above 40 last week. A reading above 40 is considered a trend mature zone.

A market is trending -- bullishly or bearishly -- when the Trend Intensity is advancing. A trend is over when the signal declines.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) crossing above 30 from a bottoming formation is a bullish sign.

Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) is above the signal line, which is bullish.

The stock is up more than 4 percent over the past week, while the broader index is up 2.67 percent for the same period, as of Friday’s close. (Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Sunil Nair)

