MIDCAP-Holcim Philippines leads on analyst revisions

Holcim Philippines leads on analysts revisions among 39 companies in the country, tracked by at least three analysts, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.

The cement producer has the highest-possible Analyst Revision score of 100, and analysts have raised EPS estimates for the year ending 2012 by 6.7 percent over the past month.

A high score of 88 in the SmartHoldings Model suggests potential increase in institutional ownership.

However, the stock looks expensive as it trades at a 65 premium to its intrinsic value of 7.78 pesos, as determined by StarMine.

Its forward 12-month P/E is 23.1 against the 5-year median of 14.4.

The stock is up 2.73 percent over the past month, in line with the broader index, based on Wednesday’s close.

CONTEXT:

Holcim Philippines announced a 42 percent on year increase in net profit in the first half of 2012.

StarMine’s Analyst Revision Model ranks stocks based on analysts’ revision of earnings and revenue estimates and changes in their ratings and usually gives additional weight to analysts who have been more accurate in the past.

The StarMine SmartHoldings model is a global stock selection model that ranks stocks based on the expected future increase, r decrease in institutional ownership. (Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Sunil Nair)