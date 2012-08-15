FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MIDCAP-Singapore Hong Leong technicals suggest downside
August 15, 2012 / 8:51 AM / 5 years ago

MIDCAP-Singapore Hong Leong technicals suggest downside

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* For a technical outlook: link.reuters.com/vur99s Shares of Hong Leong, which are down more than 2 percent on Wednesday, could fall further, technical charts suggest.

The stock has cut below its 50-day exponential moving average, a negative sign.

It has formed a descending triangle pattern and has cut the horizontal support line downwards. The descending triangle is a bearish formation that usually forms during a downtrend as a continuation pattern

The RSI is at its 14-day low, which is bearish.

The stock is down 0.5 percent over the past week, while the broader index is up 0.5 percent as of Tuesday’s close. (Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Sunil Nair)

