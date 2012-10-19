MIDCAP-IJM Plantations lags Malaysia consumer staples on analyst revisions

IJM Plantations Bhd lags on analyst revisions among 18 companies in Malaysia’s consumer staples sector tracked by at least three analysts, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.

The oil palm agribusiness company has an Analyst Revision Model (ARM) score of 4, the lowest in the sector. This score has declined 15 points over the past 30 days.

The firm’s Earnings Quality (EQ) score fell 5 points to 24 after its first quarter results were announced in August.

Its free cash flow (FCF) for 2012 lags the industry average by 11.5 percent. IJM’s quarterly FCF has been negative for the past six quarters, declining 76 percent to negative 50 million ringgit from the same period a year ago. Its June quarter net income, meanwhile, declined nearly 56 percent to 22 million ringgit during the same period.

IJM’s forward 12 month P/BV and forward 12 month EV/EBITDA ratios lag their peer averages by 24 percent and 6 percent respectively.

Three of 10 analysts have cut their EPS estimates on the firm for 2013 and 2014 by an average of 12.3 percent and 9.1 percent respectively since Oct. 5.

IJM Plantations currently trades at 71 percent of its intrinsic value of 4.51 ringgit. Of the 10 analysts tracking the stock, five rate it a “buy” or “strong buy”, four rank it a “hold” while one recommends a “sell”.

The stock is up over 14 percent so far this year, while the broader index is up nearly 9 percent for the same period as of Thursday’s close.

On the other end of the spectrum, Guinness Anchor Bhd leads the sector on analyst revisions with an ARM score of 81.

CONTEXT:

IJM said on Aug. 28 that its June quarter revenue fell 14 percent on year to 109 million ringgit.

StarMine’s Analyst Revision Model ranks stocks based on analysts’ revision of earnings and revenue estimates and changes in their ratings and usually gives additional weight to analysts who have been more accurate in the past.

A low Earnings Quality score indicates poor earnings sustainability over the next 12 months based on a company’s past operating performance. (Reporting By Reshma Apte; Editing by Sunil Nair)