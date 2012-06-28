FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MIDCAP-Indonesia Indocement technicals suggest uptrend
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
June 28, 2012 / 7:31 AM / 5 years ago

MIDCAP-Indonesia Indocement technicals suggest uptrend

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* For a technical outlook: link.reuters.com/myt98s Shares in Indonesian cement maker Indocement Tunggal Prakarsa , which rose over 1 percent on Thursday, could see further gains, technical charts suggest.

The stock price has risen above the Parabolic SAR (Stop and Reverse) points on Thursday, which is a positive sign.

The MACD is bullish as it is trading above the signal line.

The On Balance Volume indicator making a higher high along with the stock price, suggests a positive trend.

The stock is up 0.58 percent over the past month, while the broader index is up nearly 1 percent for the same period, as of Wednesday’s close. (Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Sunil Nair)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.