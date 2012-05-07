MIDCAP-Indocement leads Indonesia materials sector on earnings quality

Indocement Tunggal Prakarsa emerges as the best performer on earnings quality among nine stocks in Indonesia’s materials sector, tracked by at least three analysts, Thomson Reuters StarMine data shows.

The cement producer’s EQ score of 96 suggests strong earnings sustainability.

The company’s gross, operating and net profit margins outperformed the industry medians for last year.

Over the past year, the company’s return on net operating assets, an indicator of operating effiency, has risen steadily and remained significantly above the industry median, from 47.5 percent to 52 percent.

The company also has a high SmartHoldings score of 100, suggesting potential increase in institutional ownership.

Fourteen out of 17 analysts tracking the stock give it strong buy or buy recommendations, while three have a hold.

The stock is up 3.5 percent over the past month, while the broader index is up 2 percent for the same period, as of Friday’s close.

CONTEXT:

A high score on StarMine’s Earnings Quality model signals strong earnings sustainability over the next 12 months based on a company’s past operating performance.

The StarMine SmartHoldings model is a global stock selection model that ranks stocks based on the expected future increase, or decrease in institutional ownership. (Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy; editing by Sunil Nair)