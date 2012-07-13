FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MIDCAP-Indonesia Indofood CBP sees surge in 5-day volume
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
July 13, 2012 / 7:16 AM / 5 years ago

MIDCAP-Indonesia Indofood CBP sees surge in 5-day volume

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Shares in Indonesian food firm Indofood CBP have seen the biggest jump in 5-day average volume over their 30-day volume among the LQ-45 index components.

The stock’s 5-day average volume surged to 12.4 million shares, which is more than thrice its 30-day average volume of 3.7 million shares, as of Thursday’s close.

The price rise on a strong volume this week suggests an uptrend for Indofood CBP shares.

A proprietary Thomson Reuters technical signal, Trend Intensity, is advancing and is currently at 27.

A market is trending--bullishly or bearishly--when Trend Intensity is advancing. A trend is over when the signal declines.

The stock is up more than 11 percent over the past week, while the broader index is down over 2 percent for the same period.

CONTEXT:

Indofood CBP to set up beverage venture with Asahi (Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy ;Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
