MIDCAP-Indomobil lags on earnings metrics in Indonesia consumer discretionary

Indomobil Sukses emerges as the worst performer based on earnings metrics among 10 firms in Indonesia’s consumer discretionary sector, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.

The data includes firms tracked by at least three analysts.

The firm fares poorly with an Earnings Quality score of 4 and its Analyst Revision score has dropped to 5 from 92 a month ago.

Analysts have slashed their EPS estimates on the company by 4 percent for the year ending 2012, over the past week.

The company had a negative free cashflow of 788,614 billion rupiah against a net income of 31,523 billion rupiah for the quarter ended June 2012, and its free cashflows have lagged the net income in the last 11 quarters.

Earnings backed by strong cash flows tend to be more sustainable than non-cash earnings.

The stock is down over 19 percent over the past month, while the broader index is up 1.24 percent for the same period, as of Monday’s close.

Media Nusantara leads the sector with an ARM score of 98 and an Earnings Quality score of 90.

CONTEXT:

A low Earnings Quality score indicates poor earnings sustainability over the next 12 months based on a company’s past operating performance.

StarMine’s Analyst Revision Model ranks stocks based on analysts’ revision of earnings and revenue estimates and changes in their ratings and usually gives additional weight to analysts who have been more accurate in the past. (Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Sunil Nair)