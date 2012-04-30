FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MIDCAP-Indonesian coal shares trade at big discounts
April 30, 2012 / 5:16 AM / 5 years ago

MIDCAP-Indonesian coal shares trade at big discounts

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

By Patturaja  Murugaboopathy 	
   Shares in many Indonesian coal companies are trading at significant
discounts to their 5-year averages, hit by depressed coal prices and regulatory
risks in the sector, data from Thomson Reuters StockReports+ shows.	
    Indonesia is to subject coal to an export tax to increase state revenues,
prevent exploitation, protect the environment and maintain coal reserves, the
director general of foreign trade in the trade ministry said on Friday.
 [ID: nL3E8FD7QX]	
    Shares in coal firms Berau Coal Energy fell 5.26 percent, while
Delta Dunia and Harum Energy were down 3.7 percent and 1.34
percent respectively on Friday. 	
    Thomson Reuters Coal Index, a proprietary Thomson Reuters
index, is down more than 7 percent this month, against a 1.4 percent rise in the
broader index.	
    In a report this week, Goldman Sachs said with the decline in in coal prices
and stocks, valuations are now at mid-cycle.	
    "Coal stocks have also underperformed the market by 15 percent over the same
period while 12-month forward EV/EBITDA valuations are now at mid-cycle. We
upgrade our sector stance to neutral from cautious," it said.	
    Spot coal prices at Australia's Newcastle port CO-FOBNWC-AU, the Asian
benchmark, are down 44 percent from a 2008 peak and by 7.5 percent so far this
year. 	
    Borneo Lumbung Energi and Metal's forward P/E is at 8.5, while its
5-year average forward P/E is 23.4, and Berau Coal Energy has a
forward P/E of 6.5, and a 5-year forward P/E is 19.2.	
    Bayan Resources, down nearly 10 percent this month, also has a
Forward P/E at half its 5-year average of 22.3.	
   The table below shows forward P/E of coal companies and their discount to
their 5-year averages and earnings growth estimates)	
      	
 Company   RIC      Forwa  5-yr  Discou  Month-  EPS Growth   Market
 Name               d P/E  Aver  t Rel   ate     Estimate     Cap(in
                           ge    to      price   (for FY2012  million
                           P/E   5-yr    change  over last    $)
                                 Avg             yr)          
 Borneo    BORN.JK    8.5  23.4     63%  -1.19%       -5.70%       1597
 Lumbung                                                      
 Energi &                                                     
 Metal                                                        
 Berau     BRAU.JK    6.5  19.2     66%   0.00%      147.50%     2163.4
 Coal                                                         
 Energy                                                       
 Bayan     BYAN.JK   22.3  44.5     50%  -9.22%       32.60%     5945.2
 Resource                                                     
 Resource  KKGI.JK    6.9  12.7     45%  -11.35         -50%      679.7
 Alam                                                         
 Harum     HRUM.JK    9.7  16.9     43%  -9.82%       40.00%     2190.4
 Energy                                                       
 Indika    INDY.JK    7.4  12.7     42%  -9.90%          46%     1303.2
 Energy                                                       
 Adaro     ADRO.JK     11  17.8     39%  -6.22%       18.20%     6296.3
 Energy                                                       
 Banpu     BANP.BK    9.6    14     31%  -8.55%       36.40%     4881.8
 Delta     DOID.JK  15.1   20.2     25%  -14.75        N.A.       478.5
 Dunia                                                        
 Coal      COAL.NS   15.2  16.4      7%   2.05%        34.3%    43281.2
 India                                                        
 China     1898.HK    8.3  11.3     27%  -1.61%          13%    18222.5
 Coal                                                         
 Energy                                                       
 	
 (Editing by Anshuman Daga)

