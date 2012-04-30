MIDCAP-Indonesian coal shares trade at big discounts

By Patturaja Murugaboopathy Shares in many Indonesian coal companies are trading at significant discounts to their 5-year averages, hit by depressed coal prices and regulatory risks in the sector, data from Thomson Reuters StockReports+ shows. Indonesia is to subject coal to an export tax to increase state revenues, prevent exploitation, protect the environment and maintain coal reserves, the director general of foreign trade in the trade ministry said on Friday. [ID: nL3E8FD7QX] Shares in coal firms Berau Coal Energy fell 5.26 percent, while Delta Dunia and Harum Energy were down 3.7 percent and 1.34 percent respectively on Friday. Thomson Reuters Coal Index, a proprietary Thomson Reuters index, is down more than 7 percent this month, against a 1.4 percent rise in the broader index. In a report this week, Goldman Sachs said with the decline in in coal prices and stocks, valuations are now at mid-cycle. "Coal stocks have also underperformed the market by 15 percent over the same period while 12-month forward EV/EBITDA valuations are now at mid-cycle. We upgrade our sector stance to neutral from cautious," it said. Spot coal prices at Australia's Newcastle port CO-FOBNWC-AU, the Asian benchmark, are down 44 percent from a 2008 peak and by 7.5 percent so far this year. Borneo Lumbung Energi and Metal's forward P/E is at 8.5, while its 5-year average forward P/E is 23.4, and Berau Coal Energy has a forward P/E of 6.5, and a 5-year forward P/E is 19.2. Bayan Resources, down nearly 10 percent this month, also has a Forward P/E at half its 5-year average of 22.3. The table below shows forward P/E of coal companies and their discount to their 5-year averages and earnings growth estimates) Company RIC Forwa 5-yr Discou Month- EPS Growth Market Name d P/E Aver t Rel ate Estimate Cap(in ge to price (for FY2012 million P/E 5-yr change over last $) Avg yr) Borneo BORN.JK 8.5 23.4 63% -1.19% -5.70% 1597 Lumbung Energi & Metal Berau BRAU.JK 6.5 19.2 66% 0.00% 147.50% 2163.4 Coal Energy Bayan BYAN.JK 22.3 44.5 50% -9.22% 32.60% 5945.2 Resource Resource KKGI.JK 6.9 12.7 45% -11.35 -50% 679.7 Alam Harum HRUM.JK 9.7 16.9 43% -9.82% 40.00% 2190.4 Energy Indika INDY.JK 7.4 12.7 42% -9.90% 46% 1303.2 Energy Adaro ADRO.JK 11 17.8 39% -6.22% 18.20% 6296.3 Energy Banpu BANP.BK 9.6 14 31% -8.55% 36.40% 4881.8 Delta DOID.JK 15.1 20.2 25% -14.75 N.A. 478.5 Dunia Coal COAL.NS 15.2 16.4 7% 2.05% 34.3% 43281.2 India China 1898.HK 8.3 11.3 27% -1.61% 13% 18222.5 Coal Energy (Editing by Anshuman Daga)