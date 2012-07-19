MIDCAP-Indosiar Karya tops Indonesia consumer discretionary on analyst revisions

Indosiar Karya Media leads on analyst revisions among 10 companies in Indonesia’s consumer discretionary sector tracked by at least three analysts, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.

It has an Analyst Revision Model score of 100, the highest possible rating. Analysts have upgraded their EPS estimates on the firm for the year ending 2012 by 12.6 percent and by 10.7 percent for 2013 over the past month.

The firm’s free cashflow as a percent of sales beat the industry average for 2011 by 9.9 percent and its Forward 12 Month Price-to-Book ratio beat its competitors by 157 percent.

The stock trades at a premium of over 80 percent to its intrinsic value of 3,207 rupiah, as determined by StarMine.

The stock price has doubled year-to-date, as against an almost 7 percent rise in the broader index for the same period, as of Wednesday’s close.

All three analysts tracking the stock give it either strong buy or buy recommendations.

CONTEXT:

StarMine’s Analyst Revision Model ranks stocks based on analysts’ revision of earnings and revenue estimates and changes in their ratings and usually gives additional weight to analysts who have been more accurate in the past. (Reporting By Reshma Apte; Editing by Sunil Nair)